WATCH: Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Cover ‘Waterfalls’

Season 12 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, and to promote the upcoming season, the coaches (Gwen Stafani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton) have released a version of TLC’s Waterfalls that is actually pretty great.

The four chose an intimate setting to record an acoustic version of TLC’s 1994 hit. Levine and Shelton played guitar, while Keys was on piano. Four artists, completely different musical backgrounds, but perfect harmony.

Watch below: