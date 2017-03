‘Wheel of Musical Impressions’┬áis probably one of my favourite games on The Tonight Show!

Alicia Keys was on with Jimmy Fallon, and did amazing impressions of Gwen Stefani, Adele, and my favourite, Janis Joplin!!

Jimmy’s Elvis was the one that made me burst out laughing though!

(Video & Image Courtesy of NBC & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)