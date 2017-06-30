Listen Live

WATCH: Andrew Garfield’s newest film, Breathe

Biopic about Robin Cavendish, a advocate for the disabled

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

The trailer for Andrew Garfield’s latest film, “Breathe” was released. The film casts Garfield as Robert Cavendish, a man who is paralyzed by polio and becomes an advocate for the disabled in England. This film is the directorial debut for Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes films and Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

