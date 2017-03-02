WATCH: Angelina Jolie Cooks Insects for a Snack

Maybe Brad Pitt left because he didn’t enjoy eating insects?

Angelina Jolie clearly has A LOT of experience dining on deadly insects. She even knows how to remove the fangs of a tarantula before frying it up as if it was a rainbow trout.

Her kids even compare tarantulas and scorpions to eating potato chips? (I’m guessing they haven’t had the new Doritos Ketchup flavor yet!)

Don’t look away, watch this…