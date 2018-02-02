Watch: Another New Music Video From Justin Timberlake

After what feels like a million years of album promotion, Justin Timberlake’s latest release is here. Man of the Woods dropped at midnight on Friday, along with a video for the title track.

Jessica Biel makes a few cameo’s in the video as well, including a dance interlude with her husband around the 2 minute 20 second mark.

Timberlake kicks off his Man of The Woods tour on march 13th in Toronto.

Watch the video and listen to the full album below: