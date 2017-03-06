WATCH: Ariana Grande And John Legend’s Video For ‘Beauty & The Beast’

It’s the “song as old as rhyme”, but it has an updated sound thanks to John Legend and Ariana Grande.

Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson originally performed “Beauty and the Beast” for the 1991 movie. The song went on to win two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and best original song at the Oscars, so Grande and Legend have some big shoes to fill.

Disney has released the music video for Grande & Legend’s new version of the song, ahead of the March 17th release date of the movie.

In the video, Legend plays piano inside a grand ballroom and Grande, dressed in a red ball gown that looks a lot like the iconic red rose from the film, sings alongside him. In the background, scenes from the movie are featured.

Grande and Legend’s “Beauty and the Beast” is featured on the movie’s soundtrack (out March 10), alongside a new song from Celine Dion, “How Does A Moment Last Forever.”

Watch below: