WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Emotional Rendition of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

This was the perfect way to end the show.

Just two weeks after the terrorist attack at her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, Ariana Grande was back in Manchester, UK, Sunday to support those affected by the horrible tragedy.

After all the artists involved joined her on stage while she performed her tune “One Last Time”, Ariana alone then performed an emotional ballad of The Wizard of Oz‘s ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, and left the audience in tears.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Variety/YouTube)