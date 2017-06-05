Listen Live

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Emotional Rendition of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

A Beautiful Ending to the Manchester Benefit Concert

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Videos

This was the perfect way to end the show.

Just two weeks after the terrorist attack at her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, Ariana Grande was back in Manchester, UK, Sunday to support those affected by the horrible tragedy.

After all the artists involved joined her on stage while she performed her tune “One Last Time”, Ariana alone then performed an emotional ballad of The Wizard of Oz‘s ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, and left the audience in tears.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Variety/YouTube)

Related posts

WATCH: Beyonce’s 5 Year Old Daughter Take Center Stage At Her Ballet Recital

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Beats Up Avengers Toys On ‘Infinity War’ Set

‘Wonder Woman’ Makes Box Office History

Emotional Performance at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Lauren Conrad is Having a Baby!

WATCH: Two Minutes of Pure Canadian Joy

Everyone should introduce their new puppies this way

Austin Mayor Has Best Response to Complaint

Watch: “Keepin’ It Kind With Ellie Kemper”