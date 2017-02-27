Listen Live

WATCH: Auli’i Cravalho Steals The Show Singing “How Far I’ll Go” At The Oscars

Safe To Say She's Destined For Great Things

By Kool Celebrities

Imagine you’re 16 years old, and being asked to preform a song from your FIRST EVER MOVIE ROLE at the Oscars?!?!

That was exactly the situation Auli’i Cravalho was in last night. The 16-year-old from Hawaii sang the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” (with an intro from Lin-Mannuel Miranda, no less) and absolutely KILLED it. I’d have been a mess of nerves, but all you can see radiating from her face is pure joy.

I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot more from this young lady.

Watch below:

(Courtesy of ABC Television Network)

