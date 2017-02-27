WATCH: Auli’i Cravalho Steals The Show Singing “How Far I’ll Go” At The Oscars

Imagine you’re 16 years old, and being asked to preform a song from your FIRST EVER MOVIE ROLE at the Oscars?!?!

That was exactly the situation Auli’i Cravalho was in last night. The 16-year-old from Hawaii sang the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” (with an intro from Lin-Mannuel Miranda, no less) and absolutely KILLED it. I’d have been a mess of nerves, but all you can see radiating from her face is pure joy.

I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot more from this young lady.

Watch below:

(Courtesy of ABC Television Network)