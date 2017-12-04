Watch: Australian Lawmaker Proposes To Partner During Same-Sex Marriage Parliamentary Debate

Australia is expected to move forward with legalizing same-sex marriage this week after voting for the change earlier this year. One Australian lawmaker, Tim Wilson, is already taking advantage of the country’s overdue shift to marriage equality. Wilson, who was giving a speech in parliament on same-sex marriage, paused to propose to his partner of seven years Ryan Bolger, who was sitting in the gallery.

“In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands, and they are the answer to a question we cannot ask. “There’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?” Wilson said amid applause.

It was a great moment, check it out below.

If the change goes through as expected, Australia could officially begin to recognize same-sex marriage with formal wedding ceremonies in January.