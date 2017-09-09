WATCH: Avril Lavigne Performs With Ex Chad Kroeger

Avril Lavigne just made a dramatic return to the stage. She hasn’t performed in over 3 years and chose for that first performance to be with her ex-husband!

Last night she joined Nickelback in L.A. for a performance of their hit “Rockstar.”

I guess there were no hard feelings between her and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. The two were married in 2013 and within two years, it was over. Good to see they still have musical chemistry!



YouTube / Patrick

Chad Kroeger seemed to be all cool with it too because the band tweeted this:

You never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next! pic.twitter.com/OFPAM6W3Vb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) 9 September 2017

Just recently, Avril Lavigne said she’d have a new album coming soon so this was definitely a good way to get the world’s attention!

Main Image via Twitter/Nickelback