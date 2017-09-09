Listen Live

WATCH: Avril Lavigne Performs With Ex Chad Kroeger

Well that was unexpected.

Avril Lavigne just made a dramatic return to the stage. She hasn’t performed in over 3 years and chose for that first performance to be with her ex-husband!

Last night she joined Nickelback in L.A. for a performance of their hit “Rockstar.”

I guess there were no hard feelings between her and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. The two were married in 2013 and within two years, it was over. Good to see they still have musical chemistry!


Chad Kroeger seemed to be all cool with it too because the band tweeted this:

Just recently, Avril Lavigne said she’d have a new album coming soon so this was definitely a good way to get the world’s attention!

