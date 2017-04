Watch: Baby Penguin Chicks Make Their Debut At The London Zoo

Go ahead, say it. We’ll wait.

AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!

In what may be the most adorable video of all time, two penguin chicks have made their debut at the London Zoo.┬áThe Humboldt penguin chicks hatched days after Easter, but the zoo deemed the parents unable to care for them. Instead, the chicks have a makeshift mom – a stuffed penguin. No, seriously!

There are no more words to describe how cute this is – just watch.