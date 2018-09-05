WATCH: Battle Breaks Out as ‘No Frills’ Offers Discounted Corn

I understand that corn season is wrapping up but I’ve never seen this kind of urgency for it like a ‘No Frills’ grocery store in Markham had.

A box was filled to the brim with discounted corn on the cob, suddenly it’s attacked like a flat screen sale on Black Friday by shoppers.

Chaos breaks out, the lid of the box is tossed aside, people on the outside who don’t care for on-sale corn watch in disbelief.

I think some of these people need to make a trip north to enjoy our Farmers Markets.