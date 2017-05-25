WATCH: Bear Charges Man in Northern Ontario

A hunter got the scare of his life, and on his birthday no less, when a black bear charged and knocked him over on May 17, 2017.

The man is a seasoned archery hunter and at the time was hunting on his land in Hearst, Ontario, Canada.

The man stated to The Weather Network: ‘It is a true learning experience as to how unpredictable our wild black bears can be. I decided to share with everyone to show people on how fast a bear can charge attack an individual.’

The bear was not injured and the hunter was nursing an elbow and ego bruise.

Video courtesy: Richard Wesley