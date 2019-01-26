Listen Live

WATCH: Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga For Surprise “Shallow” Performance

In Las Vegas!

Fans at Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas show last night got a real treat. For the closing number of the show, a surprise guest joined her on stage and it was none other than her A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper.

See some of the fan footage here:


Apparently Cooper was just chilling in the audience watching Gaga’s show and then all of a sudden, he’s on stage with her to close out the show.

I’m hoping they’ll perform it at the Oscars. It’s also up for an award for Best Original Song.

