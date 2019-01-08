Watch: Brie Larson Shows Off Super Powers And Sass In New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

Marvel Studios has offered up a new inside look at the forthcoming Captain Marvel flick, and Brie Larson looks like a real bad ass.

The clip follows Larson as the protagonist Carol Danvers, who is a fighter pilot that becomes a superhero after she almost dies, but gets revived as her DNA fuses with that of the Kree alien species. Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, is a witty, sassy, empowered superhero who won’t take no for an answer. “Grunge is a good look on you,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury says to Danvers in the trailer.

Watch the new trailer for Captain Marvel below.

Captain Marvel is set for release on March 8th.