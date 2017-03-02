Listen Live

WATCH: Bruno Mars Releases Video For ‘That’s What I Like’

The Video Was Co-Directed By Bruno Mars

Is there anyone on this planet as smooth as Bruno Mars? We think not.

The superstar has released the video for his most recent single “That’s What I Like“. It’s been about 5 months since Mars released a video (his last one was for 24K Magic), and although this video is much more simple than the last, it’s just as effective.

That’s What I Like” was co-directed by the singer himself. Other than some playful animation, the entire video is Mars dancing solo. I know it sounds like it could get boring – but it’s not at all. Only Bruno Mars could pull this off.

