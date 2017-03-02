WATCH: Bruno Mars Releases Video For ‘That’s What I Like’

Is there anyone on this planet as smooth as Bruno Mars? We think not.

The superstar has released the video for his most recent single “That’s What I Like“. It’s been about 5 months since Mars released a video (his last one was for 24K Magic), and although this video is much more simple than the last, it’s just as effective.

“That’s What I Like” was co-directed by the singer himself. Other than some playful animation, the entire video is Mars dancing solo. I know it sounds like it could get boring – but it’s not at all. Only Bruno Mars could pull this off.

Watch below: