WATCH: Bryan Adams Joins Taylor Swift On Stage In Toronto To Perform “Summer of ’69”

It was night two in Toronto for the Taylor Swift Reputation World Tour and what a nice homegrown surprise! Bryan Adams joined her for an epic rendition of “Summer of ’69”! He just happened to be in town (he performed at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.)

Taylor Swift told the crowd: “This is one of my favourite songs ever written. It’s not one of mine. But I was wondering, like, you guys have been singing so loud all night. But I really want to see how loud it can be, right? … So if you’ve been saving your voice for a moment in the show, this is the moment.”

Taylor Swift was pretty excited!

Bryan Adams also shared his excitement.