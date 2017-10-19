WATCH: Burger King Anti-Bullying Video

So, the premise to this anti-bullying video is a little silly: would people complain about a ‘bullied’ burger or stand up for a bullied teen?

I bet you can guess that more people would complain about a smooshed burger, right? It’s their burger after all.

But, when you think about it, Burger King has hit the point exactly: we are more worried about little things like a burger than a human being who is being hurt right in front of us. And that’s not cool.

But, as always, the best of humanity shines through.

Check out the video.