WATCH: Burger King Anti-Bullying Video

Would you stand up for the bullied kid, or the bullied Whopper Jr?.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

So, the premise to this anti-bullying video is a little silly: would people complain about a ‘bullied’ burger or stand up for a bullied teen?

A Whopper Jr. being bullied.

I bet you can guess that more people would complain about a smooshed burger, right?  It’s their burger after all.

Customer walks past the bullying teens to complain about his burger.

 

But, when you think about it, Burger King has hit the point exactly: we are more worried about little things like a burger than a human being who is being hurt right in front of us. And that’s not cool.

But, as always, the best of humanity shines through.

 

Check out the video.

