WATCH: Canadian Kid Can Name Every Country in Alphabetical Order
Oh ya? Well, I can't even come close...
6 year-old, Madden Landicho just graduated Kindergarten in Winnipeg and I’m assuming his report card was impressive.
His Mom says he started learning about countries around the world when he was just 3. By repetitively watching Youtube videos he has now memorized every single country in alphabetical order from Afghanistan ending with Zimbabwe.
It takes Madden about 4 minutes to name them all, while smiling!