WATCH: Cast of Will & Grace on Jimmy Fallon
Singing Never-Before-Heard Lyrics to the show's theme song.
The beloved ’90s sitcom Will & Grace is back for a new season on Global this Thursday!
The cast was on Jimmy Fallon on Friday to perform the theme song for the show. It’s just instrumental but they added lyrics and we’re so glad they did!
Here’s their chat with Jimmy:
YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
And here they are performing the never-before-heard lyrics to the theme song:
YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Thursday can’t come fast enough!