WATCH: Cast of Will & Grace on Jimmy Fallon

The beloved ’90s sitcom Will & Grace is back for a new season on Global this Thursday!

The cast was on Jimmy Fallon on Friday to perform the theme song for the show. It’s just instrumental but they added lyrics and we’re so glad they did!

Here’s their chat with Jimmy:



YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

And here they are performing the never-before-heard lyrics to the theme song:



YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday can’t come fast enough!