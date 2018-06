Charlie Puth performed an emotional rendition of Shawn Mendes’ single from his #1 album Shawn Mendes at the BBC Live Lounge.

He slowed it down, added some falsetto and paired it with the piano.

Check it out!



I love both but I have to say when Shawn Mendes gets into the grittiness of his voice in the “in my blood” part, there’s just nothing like that!

Which version do you like better?