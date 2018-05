Remember Soccer-Baseball when you were a kid? Turns out, there’s a league in Barrie where you can relive the glory days! The Barrie Kickball League┬áruns both a Junior Varsity League and an adult tournament. It’s a game that requires “very little skill”…perfect for Charlie.

Check it out!

If you’re interested in giving Kickball a try you can email barriekickball@outlook.com OR Call/Text Diogo @ 705-220-2200 or Christian @ 647-210-3339