WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Cover Of “Rolling In The Deep”

The rock world continues to mourn the loss of a musical icon, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. To pay tribute to him, fans have been digging up some of his old performances, including this rare performance of a cover.

It was at the 2011 iTunes Festival in London and he introduced it by telling the crowd, “We’re going to do something very special for you guys. This is something we don’t normally do. We’re gonna play a song by another artist. She’s a local, and hopefully we do it some justice.” It’s Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.”

YouTube / PhoenixLP 220