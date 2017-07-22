Listen Live

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Cover Of “Rolling In The Deep”

The music lives on.

By Music

The rock world continues to mourn the loss of a musical icon, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. To pay tribute to him, fans have been digging up some of his old performances, including this rare performance of a cover.

It was at the 2011 iTunes Festival in London and he introduced it by telling the crowd, “We’re going to do something very special for you guys. This is something we don’t normally do. We’re gonna play a song by another artist. She’s a local, and hopefully we do it some justice.”  It’s Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.”

YouTube / PhoenixLP 220

Related posts

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Found Dead

Despacito is the most streamed song ever

Sisqo Remade “The Thong Song” And It Is Amazing

Justin Trudeau Shares His Summer 2017 Playlist

This Video Interviews Nickelback Fans

Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Short List

An unlikely duo: Coldplay and Big Sean

WayHome Daily Schedule Announced

“Despacito” Is Boosting Puerto Rico’s Economy