WATCH: Child Breaks Sculpture, Mom Asked to Pay $132,000

Parents of a 5-year-old boy in Kansas just received a bill for $132,000 (US dollars) after their son knocked over an art sculpture on display at their local Community Centre.

The bill came in a letter from the insurance company, they say the expensive sculpture cannot be repaired and should be paid in full. The letter said; “You’re responsible for the supervision of a minor child… your failure to monitor could be considered negligent.”

Mom is fighting back, claiming the piece should have at least been strapped down. Being that I have a 5 year-old at home I understand how these things happen. However, there is no way I’d allow my kid to be running around like that in an art exhibit.