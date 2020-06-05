Listen Live

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Beats Up Avengers Toys On ‘Infinity War’ Set

"Oh Look, I'm Captain America And I Just Got Smashed Over There Like A Little Fly"

Production is underway on the Avengers: Infinity War set. The latest installment of the Marvel franchise is a star-studded affair, bringing together more than 25 stars from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth, the actor who portrays Thor, posted a hilarious video from the Inifinty War set. It seems Hemsworth is still harbouring a little ill-will towards directors The Russo Brothers for not including him in Captain America Civil War.

