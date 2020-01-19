Watch: Chris Hemsworth’s Toddler Son Scaled A Fridge To Reach Candy

Thor star Chris Hemsworth visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday, and while he was there the hearthrob shared a hilarious story about one of his 3 1/2 year old twins.

Apparently, like so many parents, Hemsworth and his wife hide chocolate and candy above their fridge in a cupboard that is out of the reach of their kids. One of their children went to extreme measures to get ahold of that chocolate – he actually scaled the fridge! I mean…you have to respect the effort!