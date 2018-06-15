Watch: Christina Aguilera & Jimmy Fallon Busk On The Subway

Christina Aguilera’s new album Liberation dropped on Friday, so Thursday night she stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. XTina & Jimmy decided to have a little fun, heading down to the NYC subway in disguise and preform as buskers while unsuspecting commuters walked by.

The pair sang Aretha Franklin’s Think before breaking in to Aguilera’s own Fighter.

Let in the show Christina also sang her most recent single Fall In Line.