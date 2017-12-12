Watch: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Listen Live

James Corden has once again assembled a super-edit of every single one of his Carpool Karaoke guests from the past year singing a holiday classic.

If you remember, last year he was joined by Mariah Carey (and others) to belt out her holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

He also did a version of Joy To The World, but that one was kinda lame…probably because it had no Mariah Carey. What is Christmas without Mariah?!?!

This year, Corden is joined by Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and more for a rousing rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”. There’s not Mariah, but there is a smooch from Harry Styles so..Merry Christmas anyway?

