Watch: Clip From Unauthorized Britney Spears Biopic Released

Britney Ever After, an unauthorized Britney Spears biopic, will air this Sunday on Lifetime.

In a new clip, originally posted by Entertainment Weekly, Brit gets a surprise serenade from the boys of N*Sync.

Every single thing about this is the absolute WORST. The horrible southern accents, the fact that none of the actors even look remotely like the people their supposed to be playing and the fact that it was made with absolutely no support or input from Britney Spears or her team.

Watch below, if you can stand it: