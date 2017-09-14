WATCH: Clumsiest Man of the Year Drops $3,000 Engagement Ring

Seth Dixon was proposing to his girlfriend, Ruth Salas Saturday at a beautiful park in Missouri. It was the perfect moment, on a wooden bridge over a pond while a friend catches it all on camera.

While pulling out the ring box he fumbled the ring and the diamond band slipped through the cracks and into the pond. At one point they had 25 people assisting in the search including a man with a metal detector. They never found it.

Imagine the jokes he will suffer through during speeches at the Wedding?

