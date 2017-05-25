Watch: Crowd Sings “Don’t Look Back In Anger” After A Moment Of Silence For Manchester Victims

All of Britain paused at 11 AM BST for a moment of silence to remember the victims of Moday’s tragic bombing in Manchester.

Following the moment of silence in St. Ann’s square in Manchester, one woman began singing “Don’t Look Back In Anger” by Oasis, probably Manchester’s most famous band. The crowd quietly joined her, in a show of solidarity that was incredibly moving. Guardian reporter Josh Halliday was on scene and filmed the moment.

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

After the minute’s silence in St Ann’s square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don’t Look Back in Anger broke out in the crowd #Manchester pic.twitter.com/zS97nhD7Dv — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 25, 2017

Poignant moment as the silence ended in st Anne’s square and one woman started singing the Oasis song – don’t look back in anger. pic.twitter.com/FWRJxflIIg — Tessa Chapman (@tessa5news) May 25, 2017

Halliday from The Guardian spoke to the woman who started the sing a long. She told him that “Manchester will recover.”

Just spoke to Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the amazing woman who started that impromptu Don’t Look Back In Anger singalong in St Ann’s Square pic.twitter.com/aGKuYJw65V — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

Don’t Look Back In Anger was originally released in 1996, and became Oasis’ second #1 single on the UK charts.