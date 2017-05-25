Listen Live

Watch: Crowd Sings “Don’t Look Back In Anger” After A Moment Of Silence For Manchester Victims

It Will Give You Goosebumps

All of Britain paused at 11 AM BST for a moment of silence to remember the victims of Moday’s tragic bombing in Manchester.

Following the moment of silence in St. Ann’s square in Manchester, one woman began singing “Don’t Look Back In Anger” by Oasis, probably Manchester’s most famous band. The crowd quietly joined her, in a show of solidarity that was incredibly moving. Guardian reporter Josh Halliday was on scene and filmed the moment.

Halliday from The Guardian spoke to the woman who started the sing a long. She told him that “Manchester will recover.”

Don’t Look Back In Anger was originally released in 1996, and became Oasis’ second #1 single on the UK charts.

