WATCH: Customers Trash Sears at Fairview Mall

I drove by Sears at Georgian Mall, Barrie over the weekend and the parking lot was absolutely jammed. Everybody is curious to see the Sears liquidation deals, which are said to be anywhere from 10-50% off on merchandise.

Somebody recorded the aftermath of the shopping chaos weekend at Sears, Fairview Mall location in Toronto.

When a Black Friday type of discount is offered, why do people become crazy? Shopping with a next level urgency that results in this…