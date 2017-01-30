WATCH: Dad Builds Massive Snow Slide and The Neighborhood Loves It
I thought this guy deserved “Dad of the Year” for crafting a front yard Ice Castle but I also gave this Father the same honor for installing an underground LED system beneath his backyard skating rink.
Now, another Dad has stepped up the winter fun by constructing an incredible Snow Slide for his kids in New Brunswick. Of course being visible from the road the entire neighborhood comes over to play…
- 60 hours of work
- Blue and red coloring
- Banked turns
- Sprayed with water
- Smooth icy sailing