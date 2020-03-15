Listen Live

WATCH: “Despicable Me 3” Trailer Released

The Twin Brother Gru Never Knew!

More Minion madness is on it’s way, and I, for one, can’t wait.

Despicable Me 3 is set for release on June 30th, and Universal has released a new trailer to get us all amped up for the 3rd installment of this series.

In the clip, we meet Dru, the richer, more glamorous and more villainous twin brother of Gru. Dru does his best to drag Gru back in to the villain lifestyle.

Of course, The Minions are back, as are Gru’s 3 girls and his wife Lucy.

Add this to the list of hit summer movies you’ll have to see with your kids (or maybe that’s just me)

