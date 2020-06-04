Watch: Disney Drops An Extended Trailer For “Wreck-It Ralph 2”

Last week, Disney revealed that the Disney princesses would make a cameo in Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet. Now we have a look at how the princesses scene will play out, thanks to a newly released trailer!

Disney dropped the new trailer Monday, and we get a glimpse of the many Disney-related cameos in the film. This is the first Disney movie to fully embrace its full lineup of characters from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. In the trailer we catch a glimpse of Eeyore, some Storm Troopers and, yes, the aforementioned band of Princesses. They really are trying to break the internet.

Ralph Breaks The Internet hits theaters November 21. Watch the new trailer below: