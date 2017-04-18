WATCH: Disney Pixar Movies Are All Secretly Connected

Easter Weekend Disney Pixar confirmed that all of their movies exist within the same universe.

(Recognise the stuffy in the bottom left corner?)

Each of their movies are linked by secret “Easter Eggs” and as your kids are watching them for the 12th time you’ll start to pick up on where they are hidden.

However, they’re never hidden in plain sight, it takes some extra effort to reveal these secrets which makes Pixar even more clever than we give credit for.

Here they all are….