Watch: Disney Released New Trailer For “Incredibles 2”

Everyone knows that The Incredibles is the best Pixar movie ever made. End of story, no other opinions allowed. It’s been 14 long years, but we are finally being blessed with a sequel. Back in November Disney released a teaser trailer and the internet started freaking out.

The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/cTZIkWeDK5 — Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2017

On Thursday, Disney gave us the gift of a full trailer and OH MY GOD it’s going to be…well, it’s going to be INCREDIBLE.

Incredibles 2 hits theatres June 15th.

