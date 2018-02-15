Listen Live

Watch: Disney Released New Trailer For “Incredibles 2”

We've Been Waiting 14 Years For This!

By Videos

Everyone knows that The Incredibles is the best Pixar movie ever made. End of story, no other opinions allowed. It’s been 14 long years, but we are finally being blessed with a sequel. Back in November Disney released a teaser trailer and the internet started freaking out.

On Thursday, Disney gave us the gift of a full trailer and OH MY GOD it’s going to be…well, it’s going to be INCREDIBLE.

Incredibles 2 hits theatres June 15th.

(Image courtesy of Disney)

Related posts

New Music Showdown- February 14th, 2018

New Music Showdown- February 13th, 2018

New Music Showdown- February 12th, 2018

WATCH: ‘Lucas The Spider’ Serenade Us

This Video Of A Dog Jumping Through A Car Window Will Brighten Your Day

Watch: Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl Selfie Kid Again

New Music Showdown- February 8th, 2018

WATCH: James Corden Seduce Jamie Dornan… With Trains

The 39 Steps