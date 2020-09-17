Listen Live

Watch: Disney Releases First Full-Length Trailer For ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

It's Practically Perfect In Every Way!

Mary Poppins will return to the big screen, and we now have a first glimpse of what we can expect from the magical film.

Disney has been on a run of updating classics (Beauty & The Beast, The Jungle Book etc), but this iteration of Mary Poppins is not a remake – it’s a sequel. Mary Poppins returns 25 years after the original movie. When a grown up Michael Banks suffers a loss, his former nanny shows up to take care of him and his three children Annabel, Georgian and John.

The movie hits theaters on December 19th. You can watch the entire trailer below:

 

