Watch: Disney Releases Trailer For ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

We’ve been waiting 54 years for a sequel to Mary Poppins, and it’s almost here! Mary Poppins Returns will fly in to theaters this Christmas. The story picks up in the 1930’s. Jane & Michael Banks are know grown with children of their own. Following a family tragedy, Mary Poppins (you guessed it) returns.

On Sunday night during the Oscars broadcast Disney debuted the first trailer for the upcoming film. The movie stars Emily Blunt in the title role. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep also star. Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert in the original film, will make a cameo but Julie Andrews (the original Mary Poppins) turned down an appearance.

Watch the entire trailer below. It’s practically perfect in every way!