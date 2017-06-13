Listen Live

Watch: Disney Releases Trailer For “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

When You Finally Get 'Let It Go' Out Of Your Head

Just when you thought your kids might finally be over their “Frozen Fever”, Disney goes and releases the trailer for their new featurette “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

The short video will play in theaters ahead of CoCo, which opens November 22nd.

In the short film, Olaf sets out to help Ana & Elsa find their own holiday tradition. It also features a song that your kids are guaranteed to sing over and over and over (and over and over and over) so, thanks Disney.

