WATCH: Disney’s New Aladdin Teaser

For the first time since 1992 Aladdin returns to the big screen, this time in live action.

Will Smith will play a starring role as, Genie.

Listen all this week to WIN TICKETS to see Aladdin Jr. with myself & Lisa Morgan!

Kempenfelt Community Players is proud to present Aladdin Jr. at Georgian Theatre this weekend!

Show times: Friday, November 9 at 7:00pm, Saturday, November 10 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, Sunday, November 11 at 2:00pm!