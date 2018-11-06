Listen Live

WATCH: Disney’s New Aladdin Teaser

Coming May 24th, 2019...

By Darryl on the Drive

For the first time since 1992 Aladdin returns to the big screen, this time in live action.

Will Smith will play a starring role as, Genie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! 🙂 #aladdin

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Listen all this week to WIN TICKETS to see Aladdin Jr. with myself & Lisa Morgan!

Kempenfelt Community Players is proud to present Aladdin Jr. at Georgian Theatre this weekend!

Show times: Friday, November 9 at 7:00pm, Saturday, November 10 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, Sunday, November 11 at 2:00pm!

