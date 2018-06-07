Watch: Distracted Driver Hits Toronto Actor, Drives Away From Scene Using Phone Again

The number of incidents involving collisions between motorists and pedestrians has been rising. Distracted driving is not the only cause of these collisions, but it’s certainly a factor.

Canadian actor Billy MacLellan, who’s appeared in Maudie and Star Trek: Discovery, was hit by another motorist in a sedan while riding his motorcycle on Avenue Road last month, and he happened to catch the incident on camera with his GoPro. In a video MacLellan posted on Facebook, you can see the motorist using her mobile phone while drifting into his lane before hitting him, knocking him off his bike.

“I said to her at one point, ‘You could have killed me,’ because I felt like she wasn’t taking it serious,” MacLellan told CBC. “She said, ‘I swear on my life I’ll never do it again.’ And I believed her.”

The driver’s apology, it turns out, was a hollow one. Watch the video below, where you can see MacLellan catch up with later and film her using her phone while driving once again.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MacLellan’s video has over 82,000 views and 1,000 shares on Facebook. He reported the incident to authorities, and police say they are investigating the incident.

Image via Creative Commons