WATCH: Do Certain Sounds Make you Crazy? This is Why
If everyday sounds, like chewing or opening a wrapper drive you nuts there is a reason...
Part of my nightly routine is flossing right before bed, my wife gives me a cold dark stare as it’s happening because she claims the sound drives her nuts. Now it makes sense.
It’s a disorder involving brain activity and emotions triggered by these everyday sounds, so you aren’t crazy after all…
