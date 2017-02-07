Listen Live

WATCH: Do Certain Sounds Make you Crazy? This is Why

If everyday sounds, like chewing or opening a wrapper drive you nuts there is a reason...

By Darryl on the Drive

Part of my nightly routine is flossing right before bed, my wife gives me a cold dark stare as it’s happening because she claims the sound drives her nuts. Now it makes sense.

It’s a disorder involving brain activity and emotions triggered by these everyday sounds, so you aren’t crazy after all…

 

