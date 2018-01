Even though it came out as a tie, Shania Twain totally schooled Meghan Trainor in this Drop the Mic battle. But let’s be honest, she would have won against anyone!

This segment originated on James Corden’s Late Late Show but now it has a show of its own on TBS.

Although I love them both, as Canadians we must pledge allegiance to our fellow Canadian, Shania!



YouTube / TBS