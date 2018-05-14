WATCH: Dust Devil Appears at Barrie Sports Complex
Luckily it was caught on video...
It’s local Baseball Season and while many were participating in a Charity Tournament at the Barrie Sports Complex over the weekend a dust devil temporarily stopped everyone in their tracks.
Incredible Dust Devil Today!
Barrie Sports Plex, Ontario
Permission By: Michael Walley pic.twitter.com/jN4GtkrBVT
— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) May 14, 2018
A whirlwind of funnel shaped air swirled briefly on the ball diamond, it didn’t last long but luckily somebody captured it on video.
It looked like a Looney Tunes cartoon with the Tasmanian Devil…