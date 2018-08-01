WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Gives His Stunt Double a Huge Gift

Dwayne Johnson is preparing for a new Jumanji movie sequel for 2019 and a cool looking Disney movie based on one of the theme park’s ride’s called, Jungle Cruise.

A star talent like Dwayne Johnson likely isn’t taking too many risks during the process of making a movie. Which is why he has a stunt double do the dangerous stuff for him. The Rock’s stunt double is also his cousin and he’s been with him since the start of his movie career.

On Monday Dwayne Johnson decided to share a gift of appreciation and it moved the enormous man to tears…