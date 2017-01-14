Listen Live

WATCH: Ed Sheeran as Ginger Spice and Fresh Prince

Is there anything Ed Sheeran can't do? Answer: nope.

Celebrities, Music, Videos

Leave it to Ed Sheeran to be able to cover ANY song.

Last week, he did a couple of impromptu performances and we’re SO glad he did.

Here he pretends to be Ginger Spice while singing the Spice Girls’ “Goodbye” with Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

Here he does his own rendition of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.” If you were a ’90s kid like me, you’re freaking out right now!

What should he do next?

