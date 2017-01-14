WATCH: Ed Sheeran as Ginger Spice and Fresh Prince

Leave it to Ed Sheeran to be able to cover ANY song.

Last week, he did a couple of impromptu performances and we’re SO glad he did.

Here he pretends to be Ginger Spice while singing the Spice Girls’ “Goodbye” with Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

A perfect duet! @teddysphotos off the cuff duet. #goodbye A video posted by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Here he does his own rendition of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.” If you were a ’90s kid like me, you’re freaking out right now!

YouTube / Capital FM

What should he do next?

Main Image via mtv.com