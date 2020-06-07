Listen Live

Watch: Ed Sheeran Joins James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

It's Everything You Could Hope For, And More

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

It’s finally happened. The Late Late Show with James Corden is currently filming in London, and last night James was joined by Ed Sheeran on Carpool Karaoke.

Sheeran admitted to Corden that he had been nervous to do the segment, but you couldn’t tell while watching it. He sang some old songs, some new songs, and even a Justin Bieber song. Oh, and did you know that Ed Sheeran can fit 55 Maltesers in his mouth? Well, he can.

Watch the entire segment below:

