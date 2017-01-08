Listen Live

WATCH: Ed Sheeran perform new single “Castle On The Hill”

I can't handle this! He's SO talented.

By Music, Videos

Friday was a great day because Ed Sheeran all came back into our lives! He released not one but TWO new songs!

And he stopped by BBC Radio 1 and performed them! I’m obsessed with “Castle On The Hill” and became even MORE obsessed after seeing him play it live. The guitar playing and vocals are out of this WORLD!

Check it out for your listening and viewing pleasure:


Video Courtesy of http://www.bbc.co.uk/

Can’t wait for the new album, Ed!

Main Image courtesy of ANDPOP

Related posts

WATCH: Millenials in the Workplace

WATCH: Sia’s Creepy But Emotional New Music Video

WATCH: Stephen Colbert Spoofs Mariah Carey

WATCH: Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Artists We Have Lost In 2016

Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2016

WATCH: 2016 Horror Movie Trailer

Our Favourites From 2016

GORD DOWNIE NAMED CANADIAN PRESS NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR

WATCH: Charlie Colt Stops By The Kool FM Studios