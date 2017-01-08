WATCH: Ed Sheeran perform new single “Castle On The Hill”

Friday was a great day because Ed Sheeran all came back into our lives! He released not one but TWO new songs!

And he stopped by BBC Radio 1 and performed them! I’m obsessed with “Castle On The Hill” and became even MORE obsessed after seeing him play it live. The guitar playing and vocals are out of this WORLD!

Check it out for your listening and viewing pleasure:



Video Courtesy of http://www.bbc.co.uk/

Can’t wait for the new album, Ed!

Main Image courtesy of ANDPOP