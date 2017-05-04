Listen Live

Watch: Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For “Galway Girl”

Singer Roams The Streets Of Ireland With Saoirse Ronan

By Kool

Ed Sheeran has released the video for his latest single “Galway Girl“, and it’s just as fun as you’d expect after hearing the song.

The clip was shot in the first person by Sheeran himself. In it, he roams through Ireland with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan. The video opens with the singer leaving a concert and heading to a pub, where he bumps into Ronan. They play darts, roam the streets, take selfies with fans and Sheeran gets inked with a “Galway Grill” tattoo.

What do you think of Ed Sheeran’s latest? Watch below:

 

